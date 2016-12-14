WWE Announces Show At Bloomington Coliseum

Next year, you will be able to see all of your favorite WWE Superstars and Divas all under one roof. The show includes AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Alexia Bliss, Becky Lynch, The Miz and many more.

WWE LIVE Road To Wrestlemania hits the Bloomington Coliseum March 6, 2017.

Don’t miss out; get your ticket to an incredible night of action packed entertaining experience this weekend by texting the word “LIVE” to 30218 starting this Friday at 4pm!

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 17th at 10am at the box office, online at ticketmaster.com, area Ticketmaster outlets and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.