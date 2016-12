A special Christmas edition of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden aired on Thursday’s “Late Late Show.” During his ride, Corden sang with a top singers, who previously appeared in the recurring segment, such as: Adele, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Elton John, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Chris Martin, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Oh and the queen Mariah Carey.