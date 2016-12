me to me: don't trip A photo posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Nov 20, 2016 at 10:45pm PST

When five became four! Camila Cabello has quit Fifth Harmony, which leads us to believe there was bad blood because according to the girl group’s official statement, she didn’t tell them in person.

In a statement released on Twitter on Sunday, December 18, the remaining members of the group confirmed she was leaving the band, but said they’d heard about her departure through her representative.

