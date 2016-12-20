Driver Hits Car Then Leaves A Rude Note

Some of us have had our issues while driving, and understand that it’s common courtesy to leave a note with your information and maybe even an apology, if you hit a car, right?

Not in this case! There are some rude people out there who would rather just drive away, but if witnesses see the accident, they fell obligated to leave something on the windshield.

In Australia, someone hit a parked Jeep and wanted to flee but others witnessed the accident so a note was left, though it wasn’t very nice at all. While it did include an apology, the driver went on to insult the car he hit, blame the crash on the owner’s parking job and demand that they learn how to drive.

WARNING: Profanity is use!!!

Someone people are true jerks.