The Best Celebrity Christmas Trees: Beyonce, Britney Spears ect.

1. Beyonce
2. The Obama’s
3. Mariah Carey
4. Kylie Jenner
5. Kendall Jenner
6. Christina Aguilera
7. Kim Kardashian
8. Kourtney Kardashian
9. Britney Spears
10. Kelly Osbourne
11. Rob Lowe
12. Kaley Couco
13. Giuliana Rancic
We just couldn't wait until Christmas to put on these super cute, super soft pjs!!!! And yes @billrancic, your pair is on its way 😘 How cute are these reindeer @jamminjammies onesies?? If you want a pair for you and your family/friends, u can order yours tonight in time for Christmas morning ❤️⛄️🎁🎅www.shopjamminjammies.com #socute #sosoft #obsessed #familyfun #friends #luv #ad #gsobsessions
14. Naomi Watts
15. Rachael Ray
I’m so excited #SantaPaws2016 is back for its 2nd year. I’ve teamed up with some incredibly talented & generous people to help our furry friends this giving season. Up until Christmas, The Rachael Ray Foundation will be donating the proceeds from the sale of my pet food, @Nutrish, to animal rescue orgs across the country. Happy Holidays!