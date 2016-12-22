The Best Celebrity Christmas Trees: Beyonce, Britney Spears ect.

Posted on

1. Beyonce 

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. The Obama’s 

🎄🎄🎄Regram from the White House's holiday IG tour: @acreativedc #WHHolidays

A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on

3. Mariah Carey 

4. Kylie Jenner 

All I want for Christmas is you .. ❄️

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

5. Kendall Jenner 

kenny's pink xmas

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

6. Christina Aguilera 

A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

7. Kim Kardashian 

8. Kourtney Kardashian 

9. Britney Spears 

Our great Thanksgiving!

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

10. Kelly Osbourne 

Me & Mumma decorating the 🎄

A photo posted by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on

11. Rob Lowe 

#Love our #Christmas tree. No one does it better than @sheryllowejewelry

A photo posted by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

12. Kaley Couco 

13. Giuliana Rancic 

14. Naomi Watts 

''Tis the season…. 🌲

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

15. Rachael Ray 

The-New-Susan-Show-300x200Archie Jay

Headlines