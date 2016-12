😱😱😱😱😱😱 I can't believe this!! Hair coloring using Nutella by @abedallahitani Nice results, who would try this? #hudabeauty A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:11pm PST

Normally, when the salon or hairdresser offers you food, it’s to eat, but in Dubai, this hairdresser decided to use Nutella it in their clients’ hair.

At first the woman is very blonde, and she filmed herself at Aded & Samer salon where they spread Nutella on her hair, drizzled some condensed milk on it and wrapped it in foil. After the sweet treatment, her hair was a light brown color.

OMG!!!