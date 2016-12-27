Taylor Swift Makes A Dream Come True For A WWII Veteran [VIDEO]

Taylor Swift made one fan’s Christmas super special.
The big soft-hearted singer surprised 96-year-old grandpa Cyrus Porter over the weekend. Porter is a WWII war veteran who is battling cancer. One of his final wishes was to meet Taylor and see her perform. Taylor took a selfie with the vet and his grandson during the meeting. She also sang a stripped-down version of Shake It Off. Cyrus, who lives in New Madrid, Missouri, has been to Taylor Swift’s concerts with his daughters and grandchildren.
Taylor surprising super fan and WWII veteran Cyrus Porter and his family today in Missouri! (📷: @Landon_Poore) pic.twitter.com/tFDjowqeGV
Amazing experience pic.twitter.com/maXUPZSguD
