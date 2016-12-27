Taylor Swift Makes A Dream Come True For A WWII Veteran [VIDEO]

Taylor Swift made one fan’s Christmas super special.

The big soft-hearted singer surprised 96-year-old grandpa Cyrus Porter over the weekend. Porter is a WWII war veteran who is battling cancer. One of his final wishes was to meet Taylor and see her perform. Taylor took a selfie with the vet and his grandson during the meeting. She also sang a stripped-down version of Shake It Off. Cyrus, who lives in New Madrid, Missouri, has been to Taylor Swift’s concerts with his daughters and grandchildren.