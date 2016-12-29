Where Are Her Legs? Answer Revealed

6 girls sitting with only 5 pairs of legs in view. How is this possible? We have the answer!

Special credit to NYMAG.com for publishing the answer which I could not figure out on my own.

“The woman is sitting with her legs over the couch like everybody else in the picture, you just can’t see them. Look closer at the one bare kneecap on the left. That’s actually the knee of the “legless” woman blending in perfectly with the all-black legs of the woman on her right. If you need more proof, note that the bare ankle on that “leg” stops halfway across because it’s actually two legs and not one.”

Happy to help you fix your brain!