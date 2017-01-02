Mariah Carey “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017” [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey performed on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2017” on Saturday. But there were a few problems.

She performed for more than one million people camped out in Times Square, and millions more watching at home prior to the annual ball dropping.

Mariah seemed to have many technical issues, however and said, “I’m gonna let the audience sing.” Carey also told the audience she was “trying to be a good sport” about all the audio problems.

On New Year’s Day, Mariah tweeted “S–t happens…Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”