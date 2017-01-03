Dart Trophy Theft Leads To Pro Dart Competition Education [VIDEO]

Who else knew yesterday was a giant day in the world of professional darts? Without this trophy theft/stunt, we might have all missed out!

The sport’s biggest tournament concluded yesterday, January 2nd, 2017, with a decisive final, and with the prestigious Sid Waddell Trophy and a £350,000 first prize being given to dart wonder-kin and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen. The PDC World Darts Championship, organized by the Professional Darts Corporation, is one of the two World Professional Darts Championships held annually. The PDC World Darts Championship, is the highest profile of the PDC’s tournaments, and is held in London with winners receiving the Sid Waddell Trophy. The trophy is named in honor of the legendary darts commentator Sid Waddell, who died in 2012.

I had never heard any of these names previously, or been made aware of how competitive and profitable the world of dart throwing could be, until the following strange but true video popped up in my news feed.

“Idiot Steals The Trophy – 2017 PDC World Championship FINAL”

From THE MIRROR UK:

Lee Marshall, aka Disco Boy, has been identified as the man who invaded the oche as Michael van Gerwen was in the process of winning his second world title. He managed to lift the Sid Waddell trophy from its plinth before being tackled by security and escorted off stage. PDC chief executive Matt Porter was furious that the climax to darts’ biggest showpiece was hijacked, raging: “It was an unfortunate incident that was dealt with swiftly. “Regrettably, there is no legal recourse, but he will be banned for life from all future Matchroom events.”

I say “Thank You” ‘DiscoBoy’, as your stunt made me watch a very exciting final round of a unique sport, and learn about Michael Van Gerwen, who may be the best dart player to ever play the game. Just watch!

Sometimes you never know when you will learn about something cool.