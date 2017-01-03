Pantone’s ‘Color Of The Year 2017’ Is A Strange Pick

Apparently, someone left Pantone in charge, because they decided on the “Color of the Year.”

That’s cool that they get this privilege, but these are some big shoes to fill, “THE COLOR OF THE YEAR”… well, they might have failed some, because 2017’s color isn’t cute and you definitely CANNOT wear it. Unless maybe you’re some sort of mythical creature who can literally wear whatever they want.

Without further ado! We are proud to reveal the PANTONE #ColoroftheYear2017. Click the link in our bio to learn more about how this year’s choice reflects what’s happening in our world. A video posted by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 8, 2016 at 6:00am PST

On the table, #Greenery pops with freshness. 💚🥑🍃🥒🍏💚 📷: @lucialitman A photo posted by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:05am PST

Greenery, is “The Color Of The Year,” watching the mixing process is super cool. But what the heck are we supposed to do with this Greenery color. Would you paint an exterior wall this color?!

Well, this is good start to the year!

Just kidding, keep believing!