Janet Jackson Gives Birth To Baby Boy At 50

Huge Congratulations! International superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to a healthy baby boy yesterday, January 3, 2017.

It’s confirmed by a close source. In a statement to the public, the source said, “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

This is the first child for both Jackson and her husband. They’ve been married for nearly five years, since 2012 and have kept their marriage private ever since. But after months of speculation last year, a source confirmed in October that she was pregnant with her very first baby.

We’re extremely happy for Janet (Miss Jackson if you’re nasty)! Congrats on her new bundle of joy!