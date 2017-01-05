Get Paid To Travel And Instagram With Royal Caribbean “Intern-Ship”

ROYAL CARIBBEAN is offering an Instagram “Intern-ship of the Seas” job this June-July 2017 assignment that will see the winning candidate travel three oceans on three different ships. Yep with all food, drink, accommodation, flights and expenses included and covered by Royal Caribbean, PLUS a $3700 bonus on top.

As a big fan of cruising, (6 so far and counting), you couldn’t ask for a better summer job. The kicker is you have to be great at Instagram and available for three weeks. Sadly I don’t fill the bill, but maybe you do?

From Royal Caribbean:

CANDIDATES WILL MEET

THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA

Skilled in Instagram with extensive knowledge of all 23 filters

Exemplary ability to capture stunning views, extraordinary experiences, beautiful sunsets and amazing stories on social media

Available to travel for three consecutive weeks between June –July 2017 to regions including New York, the Caribbean, Asia and the Mediterranean

Inquisitive nature, love storytelling and enjoy sharing experiences

Unbeatable sense of adventure and hunger for the extraordinary

Own a smartphone

Applicants who think they have what it takes to capture pictures that stand out and inspire holidaymakers can apply for Royal Caribbean’s “Intern-Ship” by sharing their most extraordinary travel photo on Instagram, tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ExtraordinaryExplorer.

The research behind this comes from a poll commissioned by Royal Caribbean to find out whether or not social media is overtaking traditional channels of inspiration such as holiday brochures and comparison sites. The poll of 2,000 UK and Ireland consumers revealed that nearly half (48 per cent) of vacationers rely on social media for inspiration when booking a holiday and more than a third (34 per cent) claim they wouldn’t even consider booking a trip without first consulting social media.

Research also showed that 51% of 18 to 24-year-old people rely completely on social media when researching holidays and 37 % say that seeing their friends’ bragging posts from abroad has encouraged them to book a trip.

Or maybe the heard about these trips on the radio? Here is a flashback photo for you from 2003, when instead of all inclusive resort vacation trips, WBNQ was cruising with Suzi Davis Travel every January?

–Susan Saunders 1/5/17