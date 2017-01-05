Robin Williams Wanted To Be In The ‘Harry Potter’ Films

Imagine Robin Williams in the Harry Potter films. Well, if it had been up to him, he would have starred in the films as Hagrid!

So why didn’t Robin get the part? The film’s casting director, Janet Hirshenson said that all the main actors had to be British. The “British only” rule was very strict.

Word on the street is that when Robin Williams himself called the film’s director, Chris Columbus, to hint at the part of Hagrid, the British only rule stuck!

Can you imagine if Robin Williams had played Hagrid? It would have been amazing if he was any role, to be honest… and the world of Harry Potter would have been different!