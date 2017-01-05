The First “Smart” Hairbrush That Will Change Your Beauty Routine

L’Oreal’s French hair-care brand Kerastase is launching something that is going make your mornings go by faster. They are the first to introduce a smart hairbrush!

The brush will have a microphone built in that will listen to the sound of the strands of your hair as they are being brushed. It will collect data that detects problems like frizz, dehydration and even split ends! AND GUESS WHAT!? It works on dry and wet hair.

There is also a feature that guides you through a proper hair brushing technique. All of the info is collected by the brush and sent to your mobile phone. In an app you can view all your hair info and you’ll even be able to get a hair quality score!

The brush launches mid 2017 and will cost $200.