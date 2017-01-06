Jennifer Aniston Picks Her ‘Bachelor’ Favorites

The Bachelor is back with two-time Bachelorette runner-up Nick Viall.

One superfan who will be tuning in is Jennifer Aniston, who’s even picked her four favorite girls out of the thirty contestants to win Nick’s heart and get a rose.

Corrine a business owner at only 24, Elizabeth a 29-year-old doula, Rachel a 31-year-old attorney and Danielle the neonatal nurse.

And she’s so invested, she even offered her choice for most likely villain: Hailey the photographer, because according to Jen she “doesn’t look happy.”