Actor, Mark Wahlberg had a dinner guest that his daughter show’d no interest in.

Mark went on The Ellen Show January 6th to promote his new movie ‘Patriots Day’ when he told a story of a certain Canadian singer joining him for dinner. Ellen DeGeneres got to the bottom of the mystery and announced it as Justin Bieber.

Mark’s 13-year-old daughter says: “Dad that’s gonna be my husband..” “Over my dead body..” was Mark’s response. Check out the funny moment below: