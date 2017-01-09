2017 Golden Globes: Meryl Streep’s Acceptance Speech & Full Winners List

Golden Globes 2017 — Meryl Streep by tvvideoclips
Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s Globes ceremony, she picked up on the current political climate that actor Hugh Laurie had referenced in his own speech earlier, referring to Hollywood as one of “the most vilified segments in American society right now,” specifically because of “Hollywood, foreigners, and the press.”
Best Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight (WINNER)
Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land (WINNER)
Sing Street
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle (WINNER)
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor, Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land (WINNER)
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress, Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land (WINNER)
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences (WINNER)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Original Score
Moonlight
La La Land (WINNER)
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land (WINNER)
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia (WINNER)
Best Foreign Language Film
Divines
Elle (WINNER)
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown (WINNER)
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
Atlanta (WINNER)
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (WINNER)
Best Actor, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (WINNER)
Best Actress, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown (WINNER)
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta (WINNER)
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress, Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (WINNER)
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Best Supporting Actress
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (WINNER)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (WINNER)
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson (WINNER)
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation