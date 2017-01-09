2017 Golden Globes: Meryl Streep’s Acceptance Speech & Full Winners List



Golden Globes 2017 — Meryl Streep by tvvideoclips

Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s Globes ceremony, she picked up on the current political climate that actor Hugh Laurie had referenced in his own speech earlier, referring to Hollywood as one of “the most vilified segments in American society right now,” specifically because of “Hollywood, foreigners, and the press.”

Best Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight (WINNER)

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land (WINNER)

Sing Street

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle (WINNER)

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land (WINNER)

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Actress, Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land (WINNER)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences (WINNER)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Original Score

Moonlight

La La Land (WINNER)

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land (WINNER)

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia (WINNER)

Best Foreign Language Film

Divines

Elle (WINNER)

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown (WINNER)

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

Atlanta (WINNER)

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (WINNER)

Best Actor, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (WINNER)

Best Actress, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown (WINNER)

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta (WINNER)

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress, Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (WINNER)

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (WINNER)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (WINNER)

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson (WINNER)

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation