‘Frozen’ Director Confirmed Tarzan Is Anna And Elsa’s Baby Brother

Frozen co-director Chris Buck has confirmed one of the most shocking fan theories!!!

The theory is that Elsa and Anna’s parents did not immediately die at sea and instead stayed in a jungle after the shipwreck. They had a newborn son and they built a tree house only to meet a tragic end when they were eaten by a leopard.

Which would make Tarzan Elsa and Anna’s little brother!

Do you believe this theory?