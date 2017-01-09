What Is The Santa Clarita Diet That Drew Barrymore Is On? [VIDEO]

Just one play of the Santa Clarita Diet commercial during the Golden Globes got everyone talking! Apparently all you have to do to go on this diet it is to die first.

In case you missed this amazing teaser gem from Netflix:

Santa Clarita Diet is not really a diet, but a brand new comedy/horror show that hits Netflix on Friday, Feb. 3.

The first season will consist of 13 episodes, with Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) as husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teen aged daughter, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way. (OMG, I’m in love already)

Netflix has used this clever diet style ads for other shows, but these teases were by far the best ones yet. At first I thought Drew Barrymore’s character Shelia was going to be my new favorite vampire, but I’ll love her just as much as a modern zombie realtor mom too!!