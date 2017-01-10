Ordering An Angel Shot At The Bar Could Save Your Life

We’ve all been there, BAD DATES! But, if you’ve ever needed an “emergency” excuse to leave, then you’ll be excited by a helpful trend happening in bars across the globe.

At Iberian Restaurant in St. Petersburg, FL, this means there is a discreet sign in the women’s restroom that reads “Is your Tinder date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel unsafe or even just a tad bit weird?” If so, the sign advises, “order an angel shot.”

An angel shot is actually not alcohol at all. The Tampa Bay Times reports, it’s a code that will secretly tell the bartender you need help.

For your safety, this is how it works: order an angel shot neat and a bartender will escort you to your car. Ask for it with ice and the bartender will call a taxi or Uber for you. Order it with lime and the restaurant staff will call the police.