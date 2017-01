Bet you missed this!

Many fans missed one of the most amazing things to happen during an award show!

It all happened after the crowd began to applaud Ryan Gosling for winning Best Actor during the 2017 Golden Globes. As he walks up to the stage, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield decided to share a kiss!

In the video, you’ll see Gosling walk up the stairs… but look over to the left and you’ll see the make out session! This makes losing fun, huh?