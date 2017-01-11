Celebs React To President Obama’s Farewell Address

Posted on
YouTube
YouTube

Katy Perry 

Zendaya 

Thank you, thank you, thank you…a million times…thank you.

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Ariana Grande 

😭♡🙏🏼👋🏼

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Miley Cyrus 

Thank you @barackobama !!!! We love you so much! Miss you already! 💛✌️️💛✌️️regram @happyhippiefdn

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Kevin Hart 

Major salute to the man himself….thank you!!!! #potus

A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Drake 

GiGi Hadid 

Thank you. ❤️

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

G-Eazy 

Thank you for an amazing 8 years. 🐐

A photo posted by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

The-New-Susan-Show-300x200Archie Jay

Headlines