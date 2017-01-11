Starbucks First New Latte And Food Item Of 2017 Is Here!

The smell of the morning brew at Starbucks never disappoints, and they’re continuing that trend to not disappoint, by added new menu items for the year. They mentioned we’d get new items late 2016, and two have been released.

The Cascara Latte, which sounds odd, is actually made with flavors from the fruit of the coffee cherry. It will be espresso with streamed milk and cascara syrup and cascara topping.

ICYMI: Starbucks added a new espresso beverage to its menu, the Cascara Latte https://t.co/GWaSxczfxe pic.twitter.com/ufkkNZ8nJ0 — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) January 8, 2017

The new food item is Sous Vide Egg Bites. They come in either bacon and gruyere or egg white and roasted red pepper.

Starting Jan. 10, Sous Vide Egg Bites will be available in U.S. Starbucks stores https://t.co/k1DvbvYedU pic.twitter.com/8xxZGUEBHC — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) January 8, 2017

Both items are available now at Starbucks, can’t wait to try.