Twitter Thinks Emma Watson’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Doll Looks Like Justin Bieber

Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast is getting lots of buzz, especially since they’ve released the trailer during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, but Emma Watson’s Belle doll has the Internet talking for other reasons.

Photos of the newest Disney doll hit the internet and people are thinking the designers were inspired more by Justin Bieber than Emma Watson.

Take A Look!

THIS IS HORRIFYING! Disney WYD?! pic.twitter.com/XS1eSaL118 — jon starkgaryen (@Listen2Nique) January 7, 2017

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0 — maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017