What Kind Of Sick Are You And How Can You Get Rid Of It

Who is not afflicted with some sort of virus germ plague right now? Seems like everyone, including me, is coughing into their elbows. (Good move by the way)

See your doctor if you are running a high fever, see spots in your throat, can’t swallow, just lost a limb, you know the rest. BUT…..If you aren’t sure if a doctor can help because you aren’t that sick, just really miserable, then read this. You might even find yourself a DIY cure!

Know the difference between a cold and the flu?

Some facts from Self Magazine:

• A cold moves in slowly, usually over a couple of days. The flu comes on super-fast, even overnight. And you often don’t see it coming.

• A cold doesn’t usually confine you to bed. Maybe just the couch. While the flu makes just the thought of rolling over in bed seem exhausting.

• A cold affects you mostly from the neck up, causing sinus congestion, sneezing, and a runny nose. On the flip side, the flu hits mostly from the neck down. With severe aching, tiredness, and a cough.

• Also, a cold usually doesn’t include a high fever ­ but the flu typically raises your temperature above 101 degrees.

• A cold usually doesn’t last longer than a week. But the flu knocks you flat for 5 days, and takes another week before you feel normal.

How to avoid getting sick when everybody around you sounds/looks like death?

WASH YOUR HANDS…duh Stop touching your face and delivering germs into your body easy entry points -your eyes and nose Get out the germ wipes and clean up your work areas, especially the ones you share. (CLEAN THAT MOUSE!) Get a flu shot. Yes, you big baby get it done. Get more sleep.

“The number one thing you could be doing is getting enough sleep,” Anthony Lyon, M.D., medical director of The Ash Center in NYC, tells SELF. When you don’t prioritize sleep and push yourself too hard, your body is less prepared to fight back against bacteria and viruses, and you get sick more easily. If you’re a restless sleeper or have trouble winding down at night, Lyon suggests practicing deep-breathing meditation.

Best of luck and rest in peace.