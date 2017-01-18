R.I.P Vine: The App That Made 6 Seconds A Lifetime

Recently, the site’s creators posted an announcement that its mobile app would be discontinued. Vine brought us great memories within six seconds.

To create a Vine, all you had to do was film and edit a brief video on your phone, limited to six seconds and then upload it via the Vine app. From there, your Vine could be looped over and over again, a comedy or drama on repeat for as long as the viewer could stand it.

Today, January 18th, 2017 is the death of Vine. The videos won’t be shared to Vine’s platform anymore, but can be shared on Twitter or saved to your phone.

Join me, as we take a look at some of the best Vine creations: