Over the weekend, a mini-Taylor Swift impersonator took the stage during the Philippine TV show “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” to mimic T-Swift and her rendition of the pop persona was on amazing.

During the show, which offers kiddos the chance to impersonate their heroes, 7-year-old Xia Vigor performed “You Belong With Me.” Xia, who moved from England to Asia as a toddler with her British father Alan and Filipino mother Christy, has become a bit of a staple on TV. ”