The GRAMMY Awards will be here less than a month and the first round of performers have just been announced!

“Love Me Now” singing sensation, John Legend will be taking the stage on February 12th! He better sing some ‘Love Me Now’ or, really, anything. Because he is perfection.

Also set to perform is Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica. So far, sounds like a great show… and you know there are MANY more to be announced.

All that with James Corden hosting! It will be a great night. Yay!