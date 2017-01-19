UK OFFICE Fans Get NETFLIX Movie DAVID BRENT Life On The Road [VIDEO]

It’s been well over a decade now since the end of the U.K. Office, which centered around bad boss David Brent and the poor underlings forced to work with him. So what’s he been up to since then?

A new Netflix movie promises to answer that question. Written by, directed by, and starring Ricky Gervais, David Brent: Life on the Road reveals the former Wernham-Hogg manager is now a traveling salesman for a cleaning products company. When he isn’t pushing mops and brushes, he’s pursuing his dreams of rock stardom with his band ‘Foregone Conclusion’. The mockumentary follows the group on their self-financed U.K. tour.

The UK show only lasted three seasons, while the US version starring Steve Carell lasted nine.

The show will debut on Netflix February 10th.