February 14th is the day of roses, fine wine and romance and we want to help you with that!

WBNQ’s Valentine’s Day Giveaway is hooking you up with the perfect night out.

The lucky winner will be hooked up with jewelry from William Marken Jewelers, dinner for two at Reality Bites and flowers from Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist!

Listen for the Valentines Day Giveaway keyword at 7:30AM and 4:30PM for your chance to text in and win.

All brought to you by the wonderful support of our sponsors:

Reality Bites: A tapas restaurant and bar located in the heart of downtown Bloomington. Reality Bites gives you the best of both worlds; great food and an exciting night out.

Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist: A full service garden center, florist and wedding specialist in Bloomington, IL.

William Marken Jewelers: Great people and great service.. look to no other when looking for fine jewelry!