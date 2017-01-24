Oscar Nominations 2017: The Full List

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s show, airing February 26th on ABC.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By the Sea
- Moonlight
Actor In a Leading Role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Actress In a Leading Role
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor In a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Actress In a Supporting Role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- Lion
- Silence
Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine (Denmark)
- A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
- The Salesman (Iran)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Original Song
- Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
- Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
- City of Stars, La La Land
- The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
- How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made In America
- 13th
Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester By the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
- My Life as a Zucchini
Animated Short
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La land
- Hell or High Water
- Moonlight
Live Action Short Film
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode