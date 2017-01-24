Oscar Nominations 2017: The Full List

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s show, airing February 26th on ABC.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Actor In a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Actress In a Leading Role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor In a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Actress In a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Moonlight

Lion

Silence

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made In America

13th

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By the Sea

20th Century Women

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

My Life as a Zucchini

Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La land

Hell or High Water

Moonlight

Live Action Short Film