Oscar Nominations 2017: The Full List

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s show, airing February 26th on ABC.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester By the Sea
  • Moonlight

Actor In a Leading Role

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Denzel Washington, Fences
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Actress In a Leading Role

  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor In a Supporting Role

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Actress In a Supporting Role

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Directing

  • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Cinematography

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Moonlight
  • Lion
  • Silence

Foreign Language Film

  • Land of Mine (Denmark)
  • A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
  • The Salesman (Iran)
  • Tanna (Australia)
  • Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Sound Editing

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sully

Sound Mixing

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Production Design

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • La La Land
  • Passengers

Visual Effects

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

  • Allied
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Suicide Squad

Original Score

  • Jackie
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Passengers

Original Song

  • Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
  • Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
  • City of Stars, La La Land
  • The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
  • How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Documentary Feature

  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • O.J.: Made In America
  • 13th

Documentary Short Subject

  • Extremis
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Original Screenplay

  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • The Lobster
  • Manchester By the Sea
  • 20th Century Women

Adapted Screenplay

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

Animated Feature Film

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia
  • My Life as a Zucchini

Animated Short

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

Film Editing

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La land
  • Hell or High Water
  • Moonlight

Live Action Short Film

  • Ennemis Interieurs
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode

